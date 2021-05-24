Samsung Smart Monitor lineup gets new 43 inch and 24 inch models

Samsung is expanding its Samsung Smart Monitor lineup with some new 43 inch and 24 inch models, the range now comes in a choice of 43 inch, 32 inch, 27 inch and 24 inch displays.

There are three models in the range., the M7 which is the 43 inch model, the M5 which comes in 27 inch and 32 inch models and the M5 which is available with a 24 inch display.

The Samsung Smart Monitor series was launched in November 2020 as the world’s first do-it-all screen designed for today’s businesses, academia and consumers who are working, learning and staying entertained at home. The Smart Monitor offers integrated media and productivity apps, versatile connectivity, built-in speakers and a solar cell-powered remote control.

“As time spent working, learning and playing from home increases for people around the world, homes are being transformed into multi-functional environments,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our expanded Smart Monitor lineup will continue to provide users with even more convenient and flexible ways to accomplish everyday activities through technology, enabling them to truly ‘do it all’ through powerful mobile and PC connectivity on the smartest monitor available on the market today.”

