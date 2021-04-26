Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 unveiled

Samsung has announced the launch of a new smart keyboard, the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500, the device is designed to easily connect to multiple devices.

The new Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is designed to be used with your smartphone, tablet, notebook and more.

The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 takes just moments to set up and securely connect to a device. Simply switch it on, hold down the Bluetooth key and an alert will pop up on your device’s screen. Tap “connect,” type the 6-digit code that displays on your screen, and you’re ready to go.

You can pair the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 with up to three different devices at once via Bluetooth and easily switch between each device with just the click of a button, making for effortless multitasking. Say you’re typing notes on your laptop and need to quickly respond to a message on your smartphone – you can switch between devices instantly, without any hassle.

You can find out more details about the new Smart Keyboard Trio 500 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

