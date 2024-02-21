Samsung shows off its latest AI devices at World of Samsung

Samsung is showcasing its latest AI devices at World of Samsung, this includes TVs, smart home devices, digital appliances, mobile devices, and more devices in its range that come with AI features built-in.

“At Samsung, we innovate to create experiences that help our customers live more convenient and connected lives. From our first AI smartphone and No.1 best-selling TVs[1] to refrigerators that use AI technology to monitor the food inside and help you keep track of your shopping list, our products are brought to life through the power of SmartThings and AI innovation,” said Benjamin Braun, Samsung Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer. “At World of Samsung, we are celebrating how the power of artificial intelligence is here today – and how it’s making a real impact on our customers’ lives now and in the future.”

‘World of Samsung’ brings media and partners to Germany to not only see Samsung’s newest devices but experience hands-on how these devices use AI capabilities to make life less complicated, more convenient, and better connected. During the event, Samsung will also share details of its “AI for All” vision, which focuses on how AI technology will enable people to experience their devices more intuitively and conveniently than ever before.

You can find out more information about the range of Samsung AI smartphones, home appliances and more that are being showcased at the World of Samsung over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



