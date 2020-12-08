Samsung shows off Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s 8K camera with a new video

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with some impressive cameras, they are capable of recording 8K video and also work well in low light.

Samsung has released a new promo video for the handset, it was shot using the camera and in 8K video.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Combining 8K video capabilities with Super Steady, enhanced low-light recording, and other pro-grade camera innovations, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers everything you need to capture cinematic content anytime, anywhere.

Recently, Samsung took the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s camera for a spin at Seoul’s Han River and Olympic Parks. Check out the video below to see how watch the smartphone follow an inline skater as she dances her way across the city.

You can find out more details about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera and it range of features over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

