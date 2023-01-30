Samsung showcases award winning Machine Translation

Samsung has showcased its award-winning Machine Translation at the Workshop on Machine Translation (WMT). This is apparently one of the biggest workshops for machine translation research.

Samsung Research and Samsung R&D Institute Poland (SRPOL) participated in a competition between scientific groups and laboratories to compare the quality of their translation tools. Teams from all over the world participated in the eight machine translation task competitions, from those representing widely known companies to research groups from various universities.

Samsung Research Global AI Center’s Language Lab participated in the Biomedical Translation task, which aims to evaluate systems for translating sentences from the biomedical domain. The task addressed a total of 14 language pairs, including English, French, German and Spanish. The team won first prize for effectively translating two language pairs: English → Spanish and Spanish → English. This was a particularly impressive feat due to the biomedical field’s frequent use of domain terminolog.

Now more than ever, the goal of attaining a human-like level of language understanding seems to be within our grasp. As machine translation and language understanding slowly become an integral part of our everyday lives, Samsung will stay at the forefront of this technology to design the tools to overcome language barriers and improve your daily life.

You can find out more details about Samaung’s award-winning Machine Translation over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Image Credit: Kote Puerto





