Samsung Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 Projectors Launched inthe UK

Samsung has unveiled its latest innovations in home entertainment with the launch of The Premiere 9 and The Premiere 7 projectors in the UK. These ultra-short throw projectors are designed to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience, transforming any living space into a premium home cinema with stunning 4K resolution, immersive audio, and other advanced features. The new models aim to meet the growing demand for high-quality entertainment solutions, using innovative laser technology to bring the cinema experience directly to homes.

The Premiere projectors offer a seamless and hassle-free setup process, allowing users to enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows, and games without the need for complex installation or additional equipment. With their sleek and minimalist design, these projectors blend seamlessly into any home decor, making them an attractive addition to modern living spaces.

Unmatched Picture and Sound Quality

The Premiere 9 and The Premiere 7 projectors offer vibrant 4K resolution and exceptional color accuracy, bringing every scene to life. The Premiere 9 features triple laser technology for enhanced color accuracy and brightness, while both models support HDR10+ for clear and vivid images even in bright environments. The Premiere 9 features a maximum brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens, while The Premiere 7 offers 2,500 ISO lumens. Both models are equipped with AI picture enhancements, including AI Upscaling and Vision Booster, ensuring optimal picture quality in various lighting conditions.

In addition to their impressive visual capabilities, The Premiere projectors deliver an immersive audio experience. The Premiere 9 features a powerful 40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speaker system, while The Premiere 7 is equipped with 30W 2.2ch speakers. These built-in audio solutions provide rich, room-filling sound without the need for additional external speakers, simplifying the home cinema setup process.

Versatile Smart Features and Connectivity

The Premiere projectors run on the intuitive Samsung Tizen OS Home, providing users with access to a wide range of popular streaming services, such as Samsung TV Plus, Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. This built-in smart platform ensures that users can easily access their favorite content without the need for additional devices.

For gaming enthusiasts, The Premiere projectors offer the Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows users to enjoy a variety of cloud-based games without the need for a separate gaming console. This feature expands the projectors’ versatility, catering to both movie buffs and gamers alike.

The projectors also offer a range of smart features and connectivity options, including hands-free voice control, Tap View, Mobile Mirroring, and SmartThings integration. These features enable users to easily control their projectors, share content from their mobile devices, and integrate their home cinema setup with other smart home devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Premiere 9 is available for purchase in the UK starting today through Samsung.com, while The Premiere 7 will be available next month. These projectors are designed to offer a premium home cinema experience at competitive prices, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers. For more information on pricing and availability, visit Samsung’s official website.

Specifications

Resolution: 4K

4K Color Accuracy: 154% DCI-P3 (Premiere 9), 100% DCI-P3 (Premiere 7)

154% DCI-P3 (Premiere 9), 100% DCI-P3 (Premiere 7) Brightness: 3,450 ISO lumens (Premiere 9), 2,500 ISO lumens (Premiere 7)

3,450 ISO lumens (Premiere 9), 2,500 ISO lumens (Premiere 7) Audio: 40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speakers (Premiere 9), 30W 2.2ch speakers (Premiere 7)

40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speakers (Premiere 9), 30W 2.2ch speakers (Premiere 7) Operating System: Samsung Tizen OS Home

Samsung Tizen OS Home Streaming Services: Samsung TV Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Samsung TV Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video Gaming: Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Gaming Hub Custom Ambient Mode: Yes

Yes Voice Control: Hands-free voice control

Hands-free voice control Connectivity: Tap View, Mobile Mirroring, SmartThings integration

Tap View, Mobile Mirroring, SmartThings integration Design: Minimalist, warm white with premium fabric finish

Summary

Beyond the core features, The Premiere projectors offer a range of functionalities that might interest the average reader. For instance, the Samsung Tizen OS Home provides access to a wide array of streaming services, ensuring a comprehensive entertainment experience. Additionally, the Samsung Gaming Hub allows users to enjoy cloud-based games without the need for a console. The projectors also serve as smart speakers with hands-free voice control and various music applications, enhancing their utility even when not used for cinematic purposes.

The Premiere projectors also feature a Custom Ambient Mode, which allows users to personalize their living space by displaying artwork, photos, or other visual content when the projector is not in use. This feature adds a unique decorative element to the home, making the projectors not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing.

With their innovative technology, versatile features, and sleek design, Samsung’s The Premiere 9 and The Premiere 7 projectors are set to transform the home entertainment experience, offering consumers a truly immersive and convenient way to enjoy their favorite content in the comfort of their own homes.

Source Samsung



