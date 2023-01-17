Samsung opens new Galaxy Experience Spaces for Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is coming soon and Samsung is opening some new Galaxy Experience Spaces in a number of cities to show off the device.

The new Samsung Galaxy Experience Spaces will be open from the 1st of February in a range of cities including San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore and Dubai, there will be 29 in total.

“Introducing innovation is about more than putting another device in customers’ hands,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “It’s about providing them with an open portal into new experiences, everyday connections and the power to fuel their passions in new ways. That’s why we’re excited to expand the Galaxy Experience Space — to provide more people around the world with an in-person, immersive look at all Samsung technology has to offer and our approach to purposeful innovation.”

The marquee Galaxy Experience Space is located at 111 Powell Street in San Francisco. Consumers will be able to visit the space and participate in exciting interactive concept exhibits. Each concept will offer a unique experience, whether it’s getting behind the lens of Galaxy’s latest camera system, testing the potential of Galaxy’s connected ecosystem or learning about Samsung’s efforts towards a sustainable future.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones will be made official at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event on the 1st of February.

Source Samsung





