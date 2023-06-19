Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Screens to show Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Movie

Samsung has announced that its Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Screens will be used to show the new Disney & Pixar Elemental Movie in Cinemas, this will apparently be an exclusive for Samsung.

The new Elemental Movie was released globally on the 16th of June and the new Samsung Onyx Cinema Screens are designed to produce the next-generation picture quality.

Samsung Onyx, the world’s first Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)-certified cinema display for theatrical exhibition, is an LED screen that provides exceptionally vivid color and the most detail-rich content. It transcends the traditional projector-based systems that have been the industry standard for more than 100 years by overcoming limited contrast ratio and brightness, delivering millions of additional colors that traditional projection does not.

Pixar, an Academy Award® winning animation studio, mastered the film in 4K theatrical HDR to exemplify its bright, sharp, rich and detailed imagery, extending beyond the capabilities of Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) theater-based projectors. Additionally, Pixar pairing its reach with Samsung’s visual technology expertise has resulted in the largest cinema LED presence of any brand in the theatrical space. Moviegoers can enjoy 4K HDR mastered “Elemental” exclusively on Onyx screens.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Screens and the new Elemental Movie from Disney & Pixar over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



