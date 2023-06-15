Samsung The Wall for Virtual Production unveiled

Samsung has unveiled The Wall for Virtual Production at InfoComm 2023 which is taking place in Orlando, Florida between the 14th of June and the 16th of June, Samsung has also be showing off its digital signage range at the event.

“Technology is a vital part of any business, and the innovative signage lineup we’re showcasing at InfoComm empowers businesses across industries to grow,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The newest addition to The Wall lineup is especially exciting, making production faster and easier in TV, film and other creative industries.”

The Wall for Virtual Production is based on modular technology, allowing for a variety of installation options for different production environments and needs, ranging from a perfectly flat screen to up to 6,000R curvature. It can also be hung or stacked with other screens, and it is designed to be resilient to the dust and particles that are common in production environments.

The integrated Virtual Production Management (VPM) solution and the intuitive interface it provides make it easy to manage the screen and facilitate the highest-possible picture quality. To display colors as accurately and consistently as possible, The Wall for Virtual Production also features 3D lookup tables (LUTs) for color correction, wide-gamut HDR color processing and color adjustment between individual cabinets or modules. The VPM is also capable of detecting and resolving any potential LED-related issues.

You can find out more details about Samsung The Wall for Virtual Production and Samsung’s range of digital signage products over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

