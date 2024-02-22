Samsung One UI 6.1 update brings AI to more Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has announced that it is bringing its AI tools to more Samsung Galaxy devices with the release of the new Samsung One UI 6.1 software update. This new software update will be available for a range of Galaxy devices which will include the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series.

With the recent launch of the Galaxy S24 smartphones, Samsung introduced a range of new AI powered features and now these features are also being expanded to the company’s existing range of smartphones and tablets.

Even more Galaxy users will now be able to take advantage of the communication-enhancing Galaxy AI features available on AI-supported models. The features include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist. Galaxy users can experience the power of real-time interactions through Live Translate, which provides voice and text translations for phone calls. With Interpreter, users can also engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while traveling as the split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

The broader integration of Galaxy AI across the Galaxy ecosystem also enables seamless user experience in day-to-day tasks on AI-supported models, driving new levels of efficiency. Search functions are improved through Circle to Search with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture. Life-enhancing organisation features such as Note Assist allow users to create formats, generate summaries and translate notes, while Browsing Assistenables individuals to stay up to speed faster by generating comprehensive summaries of news articles. Transcript Assist can also easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations.



Samsung has said that it will start to roll out the One UI 6.1 software update to the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series of devices from March, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Samsung



