Samsung offering free AKG Y500 wireless headphones with Galaxy A Series handsets

Samsung is offering free AKG Y500 wireless headphones when you buy one of their Galaxy A Series smartphones between now and the 2nd of September.

In order to qualify you will have to buy one of their Galaxy A handsets, the list of devices includes the Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy A71.

This August, Samsung Electronics is bringing customers the ultimate mobile and audio package to ensure they’re fully kitted out before returning to school and university life. Customers can claim a pair of AKG Y500 Wireless headphones[1] alongside a purchase of an eligible A Series smartphone[2] from 5th August to 2nd September.

Built to bring meaningful experiences to everyone, the Galaxy A71 and A51 are packed with enhanced features: a long lasting battery which keeps up with busy lifestyles, a smarter camera to help capture the world and an Infinity-O Display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience. What’s more, add next-generation connectivity through 5G[3] with the Galaxy A51 5G.

Source Samsung

