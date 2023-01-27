Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs come with free smartphones in the UK

Samsung is offering free smartphones to people who purchase their Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs in the UK.

If you purchase the 2022 QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV you can claim a Galaxy Z Fold4, and if you buy one of the 2022 QN800B or QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV, you will get a free Galaxy S22. This offer is available until the 14th of Match 2023.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is perfect for the person that never stops. Boasting increased practicality (whether opened or closed) and next-level multitasking, this powerhouse device is guaranteed to supercharge your day. For those wanting to snap a beautiful shot first time, every time, the Galaxy S22 is the ideal phone for both amateur and professional photographers. Film in 8K, watch in 8K and experience Samsung’s sharpest 8K viewing yet with jaw-dropping detail.

Samsung is also running a cashback promotion, allowing customers to claim up to £300 cashback on 2022 Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs and up £250 on selected Soundbars with an extra reward of £50 cashback when you buy a TV and Soundbar together[2]. Again, this offer is running from 25th January until 14th March 2023.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs offer ultra-sharp lights, extreme contrasts, and stunning details. Packed full of impressive technology, such as Quantum Dot, these TVs offer incredible depth and high-quality brightness.

You can find out more details about the various offers available on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs over at Samsung at the link below.

