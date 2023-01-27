Samsung and SHFT launch new 8K shows

Samsung and SHFT are launching some new 8K shows for the latest Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs on the Samsung TV Plus platform.

The series is called ‘Focusing on the Big Picture’ which features documentary shorts, you can see more details below.

Samsung Electronics America today debuted a new content series in collaboration with SHFT— the award-winning multimedia platform founded by film producer Peter Glatzer and actor and filmmaker Adrian Grenier – to share inspirational stories from game-changers in the world of sustainability. Filmed in brilliant 8K resolution, the series – titled “Focusing on the Big Picture” – immerses viewers in rich storytelling and brilliant cinematic detail, and aims to inspire them to discover new ways of living more sustainably.

“Focusing on the Big Picture” features documentary shorts that highlight unique voices in the sustainability conversation – from musical artists (Moby; AY Young) and landscape artists and painters (Zaria Forman), to notable culinary voices (Chef Ray Garcia) and performers (Xiuhtezcatl Martinez). Each episode offers an intimate look into the ways that these passionate environmentalists are using their success to have a positive impact on the world around them.

You can find out more details about Samsung and the new ‘Focusing on the Big Picture’ 8K Tv series over at Samsung at the link below.

