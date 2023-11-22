Samsung named a Global Top 5 Brand for 2023

Samsung has announced that it has been named a Global Top 5 Brand for 2023 as part of the Interbrand Best Global Brands, this is the fourth consecutive year that Samsung has made the list.

Samsung Electronics today was recognized by Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, as a “Global Top 5” brand for the fourth year in a row. Interbrand releases its list of “Best Global Brands” each year, and on this year’s list, it was revealed that Samsung’s brand value reached $91.4 billion and grew by 4% year-on-year.

Samsung’s brand value increased across all business areas in 2023 despite sluggish demand in the global IT industry. According to Interbrand, Samsung Electronics’ evaluation was positively influenced by the following:

Consistent company-wide improvement of the customer experience based on the “One Samsung” strategy.

The increased level of connectivity and enhanced gaming experiences through the company’s wide-ranging product portfolio and SmartThings.

The company’s role as a leader in future innovative technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Consistent actions to strengthen ESG leadership through eco-conscious activities across all product lines.

“Thanks to the support of our customers around the world, Samsung Electronics’ brand value has continued to grow steadily, despite an overall challenging business environment,” said YH Lee, President of the Global Marketing Office at Samsung Electronics. “We will always strive to be a brand that is loved by our customers through leading in technology innovation, enabling meaningful experiences and continuing our sustainability efforts.”

