Samsung MWC 2022 event unveiled for 27th February

Samsung has announced that its 2022 MWC event will take place on the 27th of February and we can expect to see a number of new devices at this event.

The company has a number of new devices planned for this year’s Mobile World Congress, this should include some new smartphones, maybe some tablets, and various other devices.

The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. CET on the 27th of February and it will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and also on YouTube.

In today’s rapidly evolving world driven by mobile devices, Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn.

Join the Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress (MWC) Event 2022 on February 27 to see how Samsung is leading the connected experience. The event will be streamed on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 7:00 p.m. CET.

There are a number of rumored smartphones that could possibly launch at the event and we may also see some mid-range Android tablets as well. There could possibly be a new smartwatch from the teaser photo above and also some new laptops.

You can find out more details about the Samsung MWC 2022 press event over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

