Samsung M31s smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung M31s smartphone for a while, the handset is now official and it is launching in India on the 6th of August.

The handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Infinity O display with a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it features 128GB of storage, it also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

There are a number of cameras on the Samsung M31s, on the front there is a single 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. On the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

The new M31S will be available from Amazon and Samsung’s website from 12 noon on the 6th of August and it will retail for INR 19,499 which is about $260 at the current exchange rate.

Source Samsung

