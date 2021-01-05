Samsung M02s smartphone gets official

Samsung is launching a new smartphone in India, the Samsung M02s and the handset will come with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution.
The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile processor and it will also feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
If you need some extra storage the handset will come with a microSD card slot for expansion, the device will feature a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.
Other specifications on the Samsung M02s will include a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there will be a 13 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.
The handset will launch in three colors, black, blue and red and it will retail for about $137, it is launching in Nepal and India this month.
Source Sammobile
