Samsung M02s goes on sale in India

The Samsung M02s smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset is available to buy in India.

The handset retails for INR 9,999 which is about $136 at the current exchange rate, although Samsung is offering the device at a discount for launch and it can be purchased for INR 8,999 for a limited time.

The device comes with a 6.5 inch Infinity V display with a HD+ resolution and it features a Snapdragon 450 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

On the back of the device there are three cameras, a 13 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. Up front there is a 5 megapixel Selfie camera.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals