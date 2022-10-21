Samsung launches SmartThings Home Dubai

Samsung is launching SmartThings Home Dubai, a new multi-device experience space, this is their first one in the Middle East.

The SmartThings Home Dubai is located at the Dubai Butterfly Building, which is the same place where the Samsung Middle East HQ is located.

Visitors can explore 15 different SmartThings scenarios, packed with features designed to enhance the lifestyles of local customers in the Middle East, such as Prayer Mode and Sandstorm Mode. Read on to learn more about the unique SmartThings scenarios for the Middle East region below.

SmartThings Home Dubai is divided into four zones: Home Office, Living Room & Kitchen, Gaming and Contents Studio. Within these zones, visitors can explore 15 SmartThings scenarios. By connecting SmartThings to various Samsung devices — from mobile devices to home appliances and even display products — visitors can experience firsthand how life becomes more convenient and enjoyable.

SmartThings Home Dubai also features exclusive zones customized for local residents’ lifestyles, such as Prayer Mode and Sandstorm Mode. Samsung Electronics Middle East Headquarters and Samsung Research’s Samsung R&D Institute Jordan have worked together to develop these specialized scenarios specifically for consumers in the local market.

You can find out more details about the new SmartThings Home Dubai over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



