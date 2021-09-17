Samsung launches revamped Remote Test Lab program

Samsung has announced the launch of a revamped Samsung Remote Test Lab program, this is designed to let developers test their apps on Galaxy devices remotely and virtually.

Samsung is launching a new version of its test program for developers with new automated testing tools and more.

With global access to the Remote Test Lab program, developers from around the world will be able to test their applications remotely on Galaxy test devices, regardless of the country they reside in. Over the last ten years, Samsung has built Remote Test Labs around the world, including in India, Poland, South Korea and the United States. To make access to the program’s services faster and more reliable than ever before,1 Samsung has now scaled up the program to include labs in Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

“We wouldn’t have been able to offer such innovative mobile experiences to our users without our incredible developer community,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “That’s why we are investing our expertise and innovative technology to support developers – they are crucial partners as we continue to expand our open Galaxy ecosystem.”

