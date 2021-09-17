Samsung launches new space at Selfridges

Samsung has announced the launch of a new space at Selfridges in the UK,where it will showcase the latest Samsung products.

The new space is at the Selfridges store on London’s Oxford Street and the new design was completed by brand innovation studio Dalziel & Pow.

The vision for the new space in Selfridges was born out of a desire to fuse fashion and sustainability into a premium retail environment that better reflects customer’s evolving lifestyle ambitions. By creating a space ‘where innovation meets individuality,’ Samsung wanted to offer customers a shopping experience that is creative, original and provocative in ways that inspire and empower consumers to express their individuality through technology.

The architectural palette for the new store took inspiration from the innovation, environmental and creative values of both Samsung and Dalziel & Pow. By selecting a minimal collection of sustainable materials, alongside fashion-inspired details, the transformation provided the perfect canvas to hero Samsung’s innovative products.

Commenting on the reopening, Mark Seaman – Senior Director, New Business Development at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland said: “The unique design aesthetic of our new space in Selfridges is a marker for how we want to reimagine the world of retail at Samsung.

You can find out more information about Samsung’s nbew brand store withing Selfridges in Oxford Street at the link below.

Source Samsung

