Samsung launches new Bespoke AI 11KG SpaceMax washing machines

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new range of Bespoke AI 11KG SpaceMax washing machines in the UK.

The range includes the new Series 5, 5+, 6+ and 8 Washing Machines, with SpaceMax™ Technology and they come with a range of features.

Dan Harvie, VP, Head of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics (UK & Ireland) Ltd., said: “Our new extensive range of large capacity Washing Machines all benefit from being in the most efficient A rated energy class. In addition, by using our innovative SpaceMax™ Technology, we’ve been able to fit a bigger sized drum into a standard 600mm depth cabinet, allowing for greater wash loads of up to 11KG. This will no doubt sound encouraging for busy households with children, especially those who are particularly active outside the home and accumulate more washing than the average! Plus, our unique AI powered ecobubble™ Technology generates bubbles that help wash clothes at cooler temperatures, meaning you can remove stubborn, everyday stains with less heat so you’ll save on energy bills as well.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Bespoke AI 11KG SpaceMax washing machines over at Samsung at the link below. Pricing for the range starts at £659 and they come in a choice of black and white colors.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals