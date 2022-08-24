Samsung launches new A+++ Rated Heat Pump 9KG Tumble Dryers

Samsung has launched a new range of A+++ rated heat pump 9KG tumble dryers that are designed to help you save money on your energy bills.

According to Samsung, their new heat pump dryers could save you up to £330 a year on your energy bill, there are a number of new models in the range.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has today announced the launch of its new Series 5, 5+, 6+ and 8 A+++ Rated 9KG Tumble Dryers, featuring Heat Pump technology that saves £330[1] on annual household energy bills when compared to a standard condenser tumble dryer.

Samsung’s energy efficient Heat Pump technology makes sure clothes are optimally dried while saving on power consumption. It works by absorbing water from the laundry by passing hot air through the drum, which evaporates and removes the water. This air is then reheated and sent back through the drum multiple times until the laundry is dry.

What’s more, the new Series 5, 5+,6+ and 8 A+++ Rated Tumble Dryers are gentle on fabrics, with a maximum temperature of 60 degrees compared to 120 degrees with a standard condenser tumble dryer.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung heat pump tumble dryers over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

