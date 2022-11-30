Samsung launches luxury gaming suite with London hotel

Samsung has announced that it is launching a Luxury gaming suite in London in conjunction with hotel W London.

This is apparently the UK’s first gaming suite at a hotel and it features a 55-inch Samsung 1000R curved gaming screen, the hotel room will set you back £1,500 a night.

As guests step into the futuristic suite, they will immediately absorb the set-up of the Samsung gaming monitor, for the most cinematic and hands on experience. Gamers can expect to play on one of the world’s leading consoles, Xbox Series X, and CyberPower PC on a Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk, played in the assured comfort of Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 chair, designed for support and unrivalled performance, with Hyper X supplying all the necessary peripherals.

As gamers progress through levels, and combat across the battlefield, so too will appetites increase. W London has created a designated ‘brain food’ menu available to order through in-room technology to the suite, set to fuel all competitive needs. The menu will see the likes of Chicken or Tofu baos, partnering with DIRTEA (the pure and potent functional mushroom extract) to create DIRTEA Sliders, and high-energy protein balls.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung luxury gaming suite at the W London hotel over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





