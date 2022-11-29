Samsung launches largest LED Cube installation in Europe

Samsung has announced the launch of the largest LED Cube Installation in Europe, the company has created a new display at the Swiss Life Arena in Switzerland.

Samsung installed a total of 669 square meters of LED signage in the arena and the display had a massive 18 million LEDs.

Samsung Electronics recently completed the installation of an upgraded display solution in the Swiss Life Arena, making it the most modern ice hockey arena in Switzerland. The display solution modernizes the space by providing revamped hardware and software as well as technical support for the ZSC Lions and includes the largest indoor LED cube in Europe. The upgrades were made possible by Samsung’s innovative technology and have enabled the Swiss Life Arena to meet National Hockey League (NHL) standards, a level typically only achieved by North American arenas.

“We are proud to present Samsung’s display technology after working with our AV Solution Partner Bild+Ton and the ZSC Lions to equip what is now the most modern ice hockey arena in Switzerland, delivering a world class fan experience,” said Daniel Périsset, Head of CE IT Team, Display and Memory at Samsung Electronics Switzerland. “The unparalleled quality of the solutions will help us deliver the best experiences in the rapidly evolving sports entertainment industry.”

