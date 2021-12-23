Samsung launches high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD for enterprise Servers

Samsung has announced the launch of a new high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD for enterprise Servers, the PCIe 5.0 SSD.

The new Samsung PCIe 5.0 SSD comes with almost two times faster data transfer speeds and it is also 30% more efficient and uses less power.

“For over a decade, Samsung has been delivering SATA, SAS and PCIe-based SSDs that have been recognized for outstanding performance and reliability by leading enterprise server customers including corporations, governments and financial institutions,” said Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President and Head of the Memory Controller Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “The introduction of our PCIe 5.0 SSD, along with PCIe 6.0-based product developments that are underway, will further solidify our technological leadership in the enterprise server market.”

“Intel has been working with Samsung to test Samsung’s newest PCIe NVMe SSD, the PM1743. Together, we have jointly resolved complicated technical issues encountered with PCIe 5.0 during this initial evaluation period. The performance potential of Gen5 is truly impressive. In the near future, we strongly believe that PCIe Gen5 systems with high-speed NVMe SSDs will have the ability to transform applications such as AI/ML and high-performance databases,” said Jim Pappas, Director, Technology Initiatives, Intel Corporation. “Looking ahead, we are confident that Intel and Samsung’s continued commitment in industry leadership will provide these and other benefits to our mutual customers.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung PCIe 5.0 SSD over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals