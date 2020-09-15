Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium gets official

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titan was recently launched in Germany and now it is launching worldwide as the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium comes with a titanium casing and a metal strap, the specifications are the same as the standard model.

Galaxy Watch3 boasts all the craftsmanship of a high-end timepiece, featuring premium materials and a stunning signature rotating bezel. Now for the first time, Samsung has created a titanium smartwatch model, bringing a new design to Galaxy Watch3 that is elegant and lightweight, yet durable.

Providing a holistic and luxurious design, a premium metal strap will be included in the box. The strap comes in Mystic Black to complement the body of the smartwatch and features a texture that matches the look and feel of the Titanium model. On top of that, it is easy to adjust the strap length, so no matter the wrist size, the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium will fit perfectly.

Here are the Galaxy Watch 3 specifications:

Color Stainless Steel: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver Titanium: Mystic Black Material Stainless Steel case with premium leather strap Titanium case with metal strap Dimensions & Weight 45mm: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, 53.8g (Stainless Steel) / 43g (Titanium) 41mm: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, 48.2g (Stainless Steel) *measured without strap Display 45mm: 1.4” (34mm) / 41mm: 1.2” (30mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX Battery 45mm: 340mAh / 41mm: 247mAh WPC-based wireless charging AP Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz OS Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5 Memory 1GB RAM + 8GB internal storage Connectivity LTE*, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo *LTE connectivity only available in LTE models Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Light Sensor,

Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android: Android 5.0↑, RAM 1.5GB↑ / iOS: iPhone 5↑, iOS 9.0↑

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

