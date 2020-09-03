Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titan is made from titanium

Samsung is launching a new version of their latest smartwatch in Germany, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titan.

This new version of the Galaxy Watch 3 is made from titanium and this model will retail for €633 when it goes on sale on the 18th of September.

With the Galaxy Watch3 Titan, Samsung is bringing the premium version of the Galaxy Watch3 onto the market. Encased in an elegant titanium case and with a rotating bezel and a high-quality stainless steel bracelet, the smartwatch becomes a luxurious companion in the popular chronograph style. The dials on the robust display can be individually adjusted and round off the classic, timeless design.

It is not clear as yet on whether this new titanium version of the Galaxy Watch 3 will launch outside of Germany, as soon as we get some more information we will let you guys know.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

