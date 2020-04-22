Samsung launches Fitness apps and content on its Smart TVs

Samsung has announced that it is launching a range of fitness apps and content on its Smart TVs, Samsung is releasing apps from barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness and obé Fitness.

There are now more that 250 instructive fitness videos available on Samsung’s Smart TV range, you can see more details on this below.

“As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “Our partnership with these premium brands redefines the boundaries of what free streaming services can provide, and we look forward to enhancing these offerings by bringing a full Samsung Health experience to our TVs later this year.”

These premium health and wellness apps will be fully integrated into Samsung Health, which will launch soon on 2020 Samsung Smart TVs, and will expand upon the suite of apps available today. Samsung Health will provide consumers with more alternatives to traditional exercise options, like gyms and group classes, and adapt to each consumer’s unique schedule – allowing it to become a crucial pillar of our consumers’ daily routines for years to come.

You can find out more information about this new fitness content and range of apps over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

