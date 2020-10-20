Samsung KX launches its 5G Bus in the UK

Samsung is launching a 5G Bus in the UK at it Samsung KX, Coal Drops Yard in London to showcase its 5G technology.

The 5G Bus will not actually travel anywhere, instead it can be ised to try out some of Samsung’s 5G wireless technology.

Designed as a one-of-a-kind replica of the city’s most iconic form of transport, this new installation uniquely portrays the endless capabilities of Samsung 5G technology whilst on the go. It boasts a home office and gaming zone, interactive shelter and a life-sized bus installation.

Situated in the west wing of the 20,000 sq ft experience space, these three stations fuse work, gaming and entertainment with Samsung’s ecosystem of 5G products, promising to educate on the power of 5G with a connected journey like no other.

