Samsung Keyboard Trio 500



Samsung has made available then new Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 wireless keyboard which is capable of pairing with multiple devices and switching from one to another with a simple click of a button. Available in either black or white finishes the wireless keyboard has been designed to be easily carried and transported from location to location.

The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is equipped with a number of features including the ability to assign custom hotkeys to your favourite applications for quick launch and easy access. The keyboard measures approximately 11 x 5 x 0.6 inches and weighs less than 15 ounces and is powered by a pair of AAA batteries.

“Connect it up with three different devices at once. Enjoy wide compatibility and easy pairing, as a click is all you need to switch between smartphones, tablets, and other devices paired with the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500. Always be ready to achieve. Compact, slim, and tastefully designed yet packed with special functions for a boosted performance, the wirelessly connectable Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 delivers a comfortable typing experience wherever you are. Have shortcuts to the apps that you use the most, and enjoy one-click access using 3 Hot Keys. Whether it’s your favorite content streaming app or your most frequently used utility app, launching them is always a Hot Key away.

By accessing DeX via the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500, reaching a desktop-like performance and productivity becomes a reality you can manifest from anywhere. Work with multiple windows at once, efficiently respond to messages and emails on one screen, and achieve beyond the boundaries of devices.”

Source : Samsung : Liliputing

