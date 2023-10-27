Samsung ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace unveiled

Samsung has unveiled some of the features that should be in their new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone, the ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace & E2E AI Remosaic Solutions for the Samsung 200-megapixel image sensor.

Samsung has released a video showing the new ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace feature, this feature lets you select a subject and then the camera will automatically track that subject as it moves.

Samsung’s latest video feature, ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace, gives users more freedom and creativity while filming with their smartphones. With the new solution for 200MP image sensors, users can select the desired subject and the camera will automatically track and film it. Until now, users have had to focus on a moving subject when shooting a video themselves. But with ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace and Qualcomm AI engine, the camera quickly finds a moving subject and tracks and follows it, ensuring that it is not missed during filming. Even fast-moving subjects are prevented from going off-screen. Additionally, videos can be shot with less screen shake.

This feature applies to zoomed-in areas with high resolution, as well, thanks to real-time remosaic1 capabilities. ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace takes charge of tasks involved in tracking moving subjects while shooting video, and users can simply enjoy the scene in front of them with their own eyes.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones, the handset are expected to launch in early 2024.

Source Samsung



