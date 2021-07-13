Samsung ISOCELL Auto 4AC is designed for cars

Samsung has announced its first ISOCELL camera which is designed to be used in cars, the Samsung ISOCELL Auto 4AC.

The new Samsung ISOCELL Auto 4AC comes with an enhanced filed of view which is designed to provide safer driving.

The ISOCELL Auto 4AC offers a safer driving experience with an enhanced field of view for the driver with its CornerPixel™ technology. The technology features a specialized pixel structure that mitigates LED light over 90-hertz (Hz). Within a single pixel area, it embeds two photodiodes, one 3.0µm pixel for viewing low light images, and a 1.0µm pixel placed at the corner of the big pixel for brighter environments. With two photodiodes capturing images in different exposures simultaneously, the sensor offers up to 120dB HDR with minimal motion blur, allowing smoother transitions between dark and bright areas while preserving more details of the road ahead.

“The new ISOCELL Auto 4AC combines Samsung’s innovative and market-proven image sensor technologies with a unique CornerPixel™ solution for advanced HDR and LFM capabilities, offering exceptional viewing experiences regardless of lighting conditions,” said Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “Starting with the ISOCELL Auto 4AC, we plan to expand our automotive sensor lineup to areas such as camera monitor systems (CMS), autonomous driving and in-cabin monitoring.”

Source Samsung

