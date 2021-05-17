Samsung is making it easier to use blockchain on Galaxy devices

Samsung has announced that it is making it easier to use blockchain on Galaxy devices, the company has announced that it will now support hardware wallets.

You can now use your Samsung Galaxy device to import cryptocurrency that is stored in some hardware wallets to the Samsung Blockchain Wallet.

Support for hardware wallets provides Galaxy blockchain with a consistent user experience of managing crypto assets from one convenient location. In addition to the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, Galaxy smartphones can now connect to hardware wallets including the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X.2 Samsung Blockchain Wallet users will also be able to keep up with the latest trends in cryptocurrency with a dedicated newsfeed in the app featuring articles from CoinDesk, one of the top blockchain news outlets.

You can find out more details about Samsung's support for hardware wallets and which ones are supported over at their website

Source Samsung

