Samsung is launching a debit card with Samsung Pay

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new debit card with its Samsung Pay mobile payment system, this debit card will be supported by a cash management account.

Samsung have not revealed full details on what this new debit card will offer, they are teaming up with SoFi on the card.

In 2020, Samsung Pay will be expanding our service from being a rewarding way to shop and pay, to also being a rewarding way to manage money. Over the past year we have been busy developing a mobile-first money management platform. Our vision is to help consumers better manage their money so that they can achieve their dreams and goals. Now more than ever, mobile financial services and money management tools will play an even bigger role in our daily lives while also opening up new possibilities.

As a first step to this broader vision, this summer Samsung in partnership with SoFi will introduce a new Samsung Pay experience with an innovative debit card backed by a cash management account. We are excited to share more details in the coming weeks.

You can find out more information about Samsung’s plans for a new debit card for Samsung Pay at the link below, the company will share more details about it over the next few weeks.

Source Samsung

