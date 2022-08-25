Samsung Global Goals band for the Galaxy Watch launched

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Global Goals Band for the Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch.

The Global Goals Band will be available in a range of countries including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

To help build a better world, 5% of every Global Goals band purchased will be donated to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), advancing their global work in developing sustainable policies and building resilient institutions in more than 170 countries.

Samsung has also released two new Global Goals watch faces across the globe, which seamlessly integrate with the Samsung Global Goals App. The Samsung Global Goals watch faces make it easier than ever for Samsung Galaxy users to contribute to the causes they care about. For instance, the new watch faces share thought-provoking quotes related to the Goals, and allows Samsung Galaxy users to easily learn more about the Global Goals. The Global Goals watch faces aim to inspire the Samsung Galaxy community to care about and engage with the Goals, which are more important now than ever before.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Global Goals band for the Galaxy Watch over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

