Samsung gets 75 awards at iF Design Awards

Samsung has announced that it has received a total of 25 awards at 2024 iF Design Awards, across a total of nine different categories which include, Product Design, Packaging Design, Communication Design, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Service Design, Architecture, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) and more.

Samsung Electronics today announced that it received a total of 75 awards at the International Forum (iF) Design Awards 2024, a prestigious German international design competition. Included among the honors were two Gold Awards for Samsung OLED TV (S95C) and the packaging of the Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition.

“The design of consumer electronics plays a critical role in how users experience these products, and these awards signify the continual progress Samsung has made in this area,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics. “While we continue to prioritize design that is not only essential, but faithful to the purpose of the product, moving forward, we will harmonize with consumers’ changing lifestyles and elevate their experiences through sustained design innovation.”

You can find out full details about all of the awards that Samsung won at the 2024 iF Design Awards over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

