Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Update: Price Drop Rumors and Imminent December 5th Launch

Just last week, we discussed the engineering marvel that is the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, a device set to redefine the boundaries between smartphone and tablet. At the time, the conversation was dominated by its razor-thin 4.2mm chassis and a breathtaking—but wallet-crushing—expected price tag of $3,000.

Fast forward just eight days, and the landscape has shifted. With the rumored December 5th launch event now less than a week away, a fresh wave of leaks has emerged, bringing with it the most exciting news yet: the price might not be as high as we feared.

As we stand on the precipice of Samsung’s most ambitious release in a decade, here is everything you need to know about the finalized specifications, the confirmed release timeline, and the surprising new pricing strategy that could make the Galaxy Z TriFold a serious competitor to the Huawei Mate XT.

The Big Scoop: A Price Drop Before Day One?

For months, industry analysts pegged the Galaxy Z TriFold as an “ultra-premium” concept device with a price to match, consistently citing a figure around $3,000 (roughly £2,400). This positioning made sense; this is a first-generation device with two hinges, three screens, and a brand-new form factor. It was expected to be a trophy device for the super-rich.

However, a breaking leak surfaced last week, suggesting Samsung has aggressively revised its pricing strategy. Sources close to the supply chain now indicate a starting price of $2,499 (approx. £2,000).

While $2,500 is undeniably expensive—sitting well above the $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold 7—it is a psychologically significant drop from the $3,000 mark. This pricing puts the TriFold in direct aggressive competition with Huawei’s Mate XT, which retails for considerably more in markets where it is available. If true, this price correction suggests Samsung isn’t just releasing a prototype; they are trying to capture actual market share in the ultra-premium segment.

Release Date: Mark Your Calendars for December 5th

The speculation regarding the “when” is effectively over. Multiple corroborating reports from South Korean media and supply chain insiders have pinpointed December 5, 2025, as the official unveil date.

Samsung is expected to host a specialized “Unpacked” event, likely in Seoul, to showcase the device. Unlike the global fanfare of the Galaxy S series launches, this event is expected to be more focused, highlighting the engineering prowess behind the tri-fold mechanism.

The “Limited Edition” Catch. There is, however, a caveat to this excitement. The initial launch is widely expected to be regionally limited. The consensus is that the Galaxy Z TriFold will debut exclusively in South Korea and China this December.

Why the restriction? It appears to be a two-fold strategy:

Supply Constraints: Manufacturing yields for the triple-screen UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) panels are reportedly low, limiting the initial run to roughly 50,000 to 100,000 units. Market Testing: Samsung is likely using its home turf and the foldable-hungry Chinese market as a “beta test” environment to monitor durability and hinge performance before a wider US and European rollout, potentially slated for early to mid-2026.

The Design: “G-Fold” vs. “Z-Fold”

We now have more clarity on the physical format. The Galaxy Z TriFold utilizes an inward-folding “G-style” or dual-hinge design.

Folded: The device functions like a standard (albeit thick) smartphone with a 6.5-inch cover display.

Unfolded: It expands into a massive 10-inch tablet.

This differs from some outward-folding competitors, where the screen wraps around the outside. Samsung’s choice to fold inward is a deliberate move to protect the soft, flexible panel from scratches and drops—a lesson learned from six generations of Z Folds.

Dimensions & Durability The headline spec remains the thickness. Unfolded, the device measures a staggering 4.2mm—thinner than an iPad Pro. When folded, it stacks up to approximately 14mm. While this is chunkier than a standard S25 Ultra (8.6mm), it is surprisingly manageable for a device that effectively replaces your tablet.

Specifications: The Ultimate 2025 Flagship

If you are paying $2,500, you expect the best. The leaked spec sheet confirms that Samsung is holding nothing back.

Display Dominance

Main Screen: 10.0-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak.

10.0-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak. Cover Screen: 6.5-inch OLED, 120Hz, 2,600 nits peak.

Performance: Entering the Gen 5 Era

The device is all but confirmed to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm), designed for multi-window multitasking and tri-screen operation.

RAM: 16GB LPDDR6

16GB LPDDR6 Storage: 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1

Cameras: No Compromises

Historically, foldables have had weaker cameras due to space constraints. The TriFold breaks this curse.

Main: 200 MP ISOCELL HP9

200 MP ISOCELL HP9 Ultrawide: 50 MP

50 MP Telephoto: 10 MP 3x Optical (expected)

Battery & Charging

Capacity: 5,600 mAh (combined)

5,600 mAh (combined) Charging: 45W Wired, Wireless included

Rumored Specifications:

Feature Specification Launch Date December 5, 2025 Price ~$2,499 (Rumored) Inner Display 10.0″ OLED, 120Hz Outer Display 6.5″ OLED, 2600 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM 16GB Camera 200MP Main / 50MP UW Battery 5,600 mAh Thickness 4.2mm (Unfolded)

The Verdict: A Gamble or a Game Changer?

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is shaping up to be the most significant disruption to the mobile market since the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. By moving the price from the unattainable $3,000 tier to the “barely reachable” $2,499 tier, Samsung is signaling that the tri-fold form factor isn’t just a science experiment—it’s the future.

For users in the UK and US, the wait might continue into 2026, but the December 5th launch will be our first real look at whether the hardware can live up to the hype.

