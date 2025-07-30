Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, Watch8: Now Available Globally!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 represent the pinnacle of foldable smartphone technology, combining innovative engineering with intuitive AI capabilities. These devices are Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldables yet, offering users a seamless blend of power, portability, and style. With expansive displays, pro-grade cameras, and adaptive intelligence, these smartphones redefine productivity, creativity, and connectivity. The Galaxy Z Fold7 features a spacious, tablet-like screen when unfolded, allowing for immersive multitasking and entertainment experiences. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip7’s compact, clamshell design fits easily in a pocket or purse, making it the perfect companion for those on the go. Whether you’re multitasking on the Fold7’s immersive screen or capturing flawless selfies with the Flip7’s FlexCam, these devices are designed to elevate your everyday experiences.

AI-Powered Features for Smarter Living

Both the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are powered by Samsung’s advanced Galaxy AI, which anticipates and responds to user needs in real time. The Fold7’s Gemini Live feature allows users to share their screen or camera feed while receiving instant recommendations, such as nearby dining options or travel tips. This AI-driven functionality enhances collaboration and decision-making, whether you’re working remotely or exploring a new city. Meanwhile, the Flip7’s FlexWindow provides quick access to essential information like music controls, workout progress, and even rideshare ETAs—all without opening the device. This convenient feature ensures that you stay connected and informed, even when your phone is closed. These AI-driven features make the Galaxy Z series not just smartphones, but intelligent companions that adapt to your lifestyle.

Enhanced Durability and Sleek Design

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 showcase Samsung’s commitment to creating devices that are both stylish and built to last. Both smartphones feature a redesigned hinge mechanism, which allows for smoother folding and unfolding while minimizing the appearance of a crease on the screen. The devices are constructed with Armor Aluminum, Samsung’s strongest aluminum frame yet, and equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass, providing enhanced scratch and drop resistance. The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 also boast an IPX8 water resistance rating, ensuring that they can withstand accidental splashes or exposure to rain. With a range of stunning color options, including the online-exclusive Mint, these foldable smartphones combine durability and style in one attractive package.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are now available globally, with prices starting at £1,799 for the Fold7 and £1,049 for the Flip7. For those seeking a more affordable option, the Flip7 FE starts at £849. Both devices are available in a range of stunning colors, including the online-exclusive Mint. The Galaxy Watch8 series, starting at £319, complements the Z series with advanced health tracking and a sleek design. All products can be purchased at Samsung.com and select retailers, with exclusive offers like free Samsung Care+ for three months and additional perks for early buyers.

Specifications

Galaxy Z Fold7: 12GB RAM + 256GB – £1,799 12GB RAM + 512GB – £1,899 16GB RAM + 1TB – £2,149 Colors: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, Mint (online-exclusive) 200MP high-resolution camera with Generative Edit Gemini Live for real-time AI assistance

Galaxy Z Flip7: 12GB RAM + 256GB – £1,049 12GB RAM + 512GB – £1,149 Flip7 FE: 8GB RAM + 128GB – £849; 8GB RAM + 256GB – £909 Colors: Jetblack, Blue Shadow, Coralred, Mint (online-exclusive) FlexWindow for quick access to notifications and controls FlexCam with real-time filters and Portrait Studio for pets

Galaxy Watch8: 40mm BT – £319; 40mm LTE – £369 44mm BT – £349; 44mm LTE – £399 Colors: Graphite, Silver Features: BioActive Sensor, Antioxidant Index, Dynamic Lug system

Galaxy Watch8 Classic: 46mm BT – £449; 46mm LTE – £499 Colors: Black, White

Galaxy Watch Ultra: 47mm LTE – £599 Colors: Four titanium finishes, including Titanium Blue



Explore More from Samsung

For those intrigued by Samsung’s innovative ecosystem, the Galaxy Watch8 series offers a perfect complement to the Z series smartphones. With advanced health tracking, real-time insights, and a sleek design, these smartwatches are ideal for anyone looking to lead a healthier, more connected life. The BioActive Sensor monitors key health metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress, while the new Antioxidant Index feature provides a comprehensive assessment of your overall well-being. The Galaxy Watch8 series also introduces a Dynamic Lug system, which allows for easy strap changes to suit your style or activity.

Additionally, Samsung’s Galaxy Experience Spaces in major cities provide hands-on opportunities to explore these devices and their features. Visitors can interact with the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, test out the Galaxy Watch8 series, and learn about Samsung’s ecosystem of connected devices. These immersive spaces showcase how Samsung’s products work together seamlessly to enhance productivity, creativity, and wellness in everyday life.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, Samsung’s latest offerings are sure to impress. With the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 leading the charge in foldable smartphone innovation, and the Galaxy Watch8 series providing advanced health tracking and stylish design, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile technology. As these devices become more accessible and affordable, it’s clear that the future of smartphones is foldable, and Samsung is at the forefront of this exciting revolution.

Source Samsung



