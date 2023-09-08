Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition unboxed (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition smartphone and now we get to have a look at the handset as Samsung has freleased an official unboxing video for the device.

Samsung Electronics and Thom Browne today announced the newest arrivals from their enduring partnership: the Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition. The offering brings together sartorial style and cutting-edge technology, demonstrating a tireless commitment to quality and design — along with additional accessories that bring a level of sophistication fit for a table at the most exclusive gala. This limited edition is as striking as it is inviting, with each piece featuring expert craftsmanship and premium details.

“Mobile technology is expected to provide more than just function — it’s an extension of our lifestyles,” Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our longstanding work with Thom Browne is rooted in a shared commitment to pair iconic style with advanced innovation and this collection is no exception.”

Included in this Thom Browne Edition, the Galaxy Watch6 epitomizes timeless style. Complete with the unique Thom Browne aesthetic, the design features a graceful gold-tone body, special complementary watch face and the Thom Browne logo engraved on the side. Thom Browne’s red, white and blue colors have also been applied to the buckle, showcasing sophisticated attention to detail. This limited edition Galaxy Watch6 comes with two leather straps: one with black pebble leather and the other with red, white and blue striped leather. These colors are also used on the 25W travel adapter, the coin-style watch charger and an exclusive fabric USB-C to USB-C cable — all brimming with Thom Browne’s trademark influence.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition smartphone over at Samsung’s website at the link below, it also comes with a special edition Galaxy Watch6.

