Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra: Stunning New Design Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 marks a pivotal step in the evolution of foldable smartphones, combining a refined design with practical enhancements. With a thinner profile, a larger outer display, and a more conventional screen shape, this device addresses previous criticisms while setting a new benchmark in the foldable market. However, these advancements come with a higher price tag, sparking debates about their overall value and accessibility in an increasingly competitive landscape. The video below from Miror Pro gives us more details.

What’s New in the Design?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 introduces a slimmer chassis, measuring just 4.5 mm when unfolded, making it one of the most portable foldable devices available. This reduction in thickness not only improves ergonomics but also enhances the overall user experience by making the device easier to handle. Samsung has retained the durable metal frame from the Z Fold 6, making sure the device maintains its premium build quality and structural integrity.

One of the most striking updates is the outer display, which now measures 6.3 inches. This larger screen adopts a design language similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, offering a more traditional smartphone-like appearance. The shift to a standard display shape makes the device more intuitive and appealing to a broader audience, addressing feedback from previous iterations. These design changes reflect Samsung’s commitment to improving both usability and aesthetics, making sure the Z Fold 7 stands out in the foldable market.

How It Compares to the Z Fold 6

The Z Fold 7 introduces several notable improvements over its predecessor, the Z Fold 6. The larger outer display significantly enhances functionality, allowing users to perform more tasks without needing to unfold the device. This addresses a common complaint about earlier models, where smaller outer screens limited usability and convenience.

Samsung’s refinements come at a time when competitors like OnePlus and Google are gaining traction in the foldable segment. By focusing on design enhancements and user-centric features, Samsung aims to maintain its leadership in this growing market. These updates demonstrate a clear effort to meet consumer expectations while staying ahead of rivals, making sure the Z Fold 7 remains a compelling choice for those seeking innovative technology.

Pricing: A Double-Edged Sword

Leaked pricing details suggest a nearly 10% increase compared to the Z Fold 6. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to start at €2,225 for the 256 GB model, while the 512 GB variant is priced at €2,310. Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7, Samsung’s other foldable offering, is projected to cost €1,425 for the 512 GB version. These prices include VAT, which is standard in European markets but may not apply in other regions.

While the inclusion of VAT ensures transparency for European buyers, the higher price point raises questions about affordability. Foldable devices remain a niche product in many regions, and the increased cost could deter potential buyers. Samsung’s ability to justify this premium will depend on the Z Fold 7’s performance, durability, and overall value. The pricing strategy highlights the challenge of balancing innovation with accessibility, especially as competitors offer more affordable alternatives.

The Competitive Landscape

The foldable smartphone market is becoming increasingly crowded, with brands like OnePlus and Google introducing compelling alternatives. In response, Samsung has focused on refining the Z Fold 7’s design to address user feedback and maintain its competitive edge. However, the higher price point may give competitors an advantage, particularly if they can deliver similar features at lower costs.

Samsung’s challenge lies in convincing consumers that the Z Fold 7’s innovations justify its premium pricing. Success will depend on how well the device performs in real-world scenarios and whether it delivers a superior user experience compared to its rivals. As competition intensifies, Samsung must demonstrate that the Z Fold 7 offers unique advantages that set it apart in a crowded market.

When Will It Launch?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut at Samsung’s rumored Unpacked event on July 9, 2025. This launch will be a critical opportunity for Samsung to showcase the device’s capabilities and highlight the improvements over previous models. The event will also serve as a platform to address concerns about pricing and demonstrate how the Z Fold 7 fits into the evolving foldable market.

Samsung’s ability to effectively communicate the value of the Z Fold 7 during this event will be crucial. By emphasizing the device’s design refinements, enhanced usability, and premium features, the company can strengthen its position as a leader in the foldable segment.

The Future of Foldable Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents a significant step forward in foldable smartphone design. With its slimmer build, larger outer display, and more conventional screen shape, it addresses key criticisms of earlier models while setting new standards for the category. However, the higher price could limit its appeal, particularly in markets where foldable devices are still gaining traction.

As competition in the foldable market intensifies, Samsung’s ability to balance innovation with affordability will be critical. The Z Fold 7’s success will ultimately depend on whether it delivers a compelling user experience that justifies its premium cost. For now, it stands as a bold statement of what’s possible in the foldable smartphone space, offering a glimpse into the future of mobile technology.

Source & Image Credit: Miror Pro



