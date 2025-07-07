Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 – FINAL Leaks & Rumors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is poised to redefine expectations in the foldable smartphone market. With rumored enhancements in design, display, performance, and camera technology, it aims to deliver a more refined and versatile user experience. By building on the strengths of its predecessors, the Fold 7 seeks to solidify Samsung’s position as a leader in foldable innovation. Below is a detailed exploration of the most intriguing leaks and rumors surrounding this much-anticipated device. The video below from ZONEofTECH gives us more details about the handset.

Design: Slimmer, Lighter, and More Stylish

Samsung appears to be focusing on portability and aesthetics with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The device is rumored to feature a thinner profile, measuring just 4.2 mm when unfolded—3.2 mm slimmer than the Fold 6. When folded, it will reportedly measure 8.9 mm, making it easier to carry while maintaining functionality.

Despite its slimmer design, the Fold 7 is expected to be slightly larger overall, with a 4 mm increase in height and over 1 cm added to its width when unfolded. Weighing approximately 215 grams, it will match the weight of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, striking a balance between portability and durability. Samsung is also rumored to introduce new color options, including Shadow Blue, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint Green, and Icy Blue, with some shades exclusive to online purchases. Additionally, the rear camera rings are expected to feature thinner black borders, contributing to a more polished and refined appearance.

Display: Bigger, Brighter, and Better

The Fold 7 is expected to deliver a more immersive viewing experience with larger and brighter displays. The cover screen is rumored to expand to 6.5 inches, up from 6.3 inches, while the inner display will grow to 8 inches, compared to 7.6 inches on the Fold 6. Both screens are anticipated to support a 120 Hz refresh rate, near-2K resolution, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits, making sure vibrant visuals and smooth performance even in bright outdoor conditions.

To enhance usability, Samsung may incorporate an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and improve visibility. Additionally, advancements in foldable display technology could result in a less noticeable crease along the inner screen, addressing a common concern among users. However, the under-display camera from the Fold 6 is rumored to be removed, which might slightly disrupt the seamlessness of the inner display but could improve overall image quality.

Camera: A Leap to 200 MP

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature a significant upgrade in camera technology. The main sensor is expected to jump from 50 MP to an impressive 200 MP, promising sharper and more detailed photos, particularly in low-light conditions. This enhancement could position the Fold 7 as a strong contender for photography enthusiasts.

The inner front-facing camera is also set to improve, increasing from 4 MP to 10 MP, offering better quality for video calls and selfies. Meanwhile, the ultrawide and telephoto cameras are expected to remain at 12 MP and 10 MP, respectively. These updates suggest that Samsung is prioritizing improvements to the primary and inner cameras while maintaining consistency in secondary lenses.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Galaxy at the Core

Under the hood, the Fold 7 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Galaxy processor, a chipset designed to handle multitasking, gaming, and productivity with ease. The device is expected to come with 12 GB of RAM as standard, with a possible 16 GB variant for users who require additional power.

Storage options will reportedly include 256 GB, 512 GB, and a 1 TB variant in select regions, catering to a wide range of storage needs. These specifications position the Fold 7 as a high-performance device capable of handling demanding applications, making it suitable for both casual users and professionals.

Battery and Charging: No Major Changes

The Fold 7 is expected to retain the 4,400 mAh battery capacity of its predecessor. Charging speeds are also likely to remain unchanged, with support for 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. While these specifications are adequate for most users, they may feel underwhelming compared to the advancements in other areas of the device.

Samsung’s decision to maintain the same battery and charging capabilities suggests a focus on optimizing power efficiency rather than increasing capacity.

Software and Features: One UI 8 and AI Innovations

The Fold 7 is set to debut with Samsung’s One UI 8, which is expected to introduce features like adaptive lock screen clocks and enhanced AI-powered photo generation. These updates aim to personalize the user experience and streamline everyday tasks, making the device more intuitive and user-friendly.

The device will maintain its IP48 water resistance rating, offering protection against water but not dust. However, rumors suggest that the Fold 7 may lose support for the S Pen due to the removal of the digitizer. Samsung is reportedly developing a new non-Wacom S Pen, but details remain scarce. This change could impact users who rely on the S Pen for productivity and creative tasks.

Pricing and Availability: A Premium Price Tag

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a higher price, with the 256 GB model rumored to cost €2,227. Pre-orders are likely to open shortly after Samsung’s July 9 event, with shipping anticipated by late July or early August.

As with previous foldable devices, the Fold 7 is expected to depreciate significantly over time, making it a premium investment for early adopters. For those willing to pay the price, the Fold 7 promises to deliver innovative technology and a unique foldable experience.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



