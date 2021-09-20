Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Drop Test (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone launched recently, we previously saw a durability test on the handset and now we have a drop test.

Samsung has given the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a number of upgrades over the previous model, it is designed to be more durable, lets find out how it does in the drop test.

As we can see from the video it looks like the new Galaxy Fold Z 3 smartphone is more durable than the previous model, although it may not be as durable as a standard smartphone.

The handset comes with a 7.6 inch folding display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.2 inch display with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

The device also features a Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, plus a 4400 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold features a triple camera setup on the back which includes a 12 megapixel wide angle camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera.

There are two front cameras, one on each display, on the cover display there is a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the main display there is a 4 megapixel under display camera.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff

