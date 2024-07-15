Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition Unveiled

Samsung Electronics has taken a bold step forward in supporting athletes with the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition, a groundbreaking foldable smartphone designed exclusively for participants in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This limited-edition device is not only packed with innovative features but also comes pre-loaded with a comprehensive suite of exclusive services and apps aimed at enhancing the athletes’ experience throughout the Games.

Revolutionizing the Athlete Experience with Galaxy AI

The Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition stands out as the first device of its kind to incorporate Samsung’s advanced Galaxy AI technology, offering athletes a wide array of innovative features designed to streamline communication and boost productivity. One of the most notable features is Live Translation, which enables real-time translation of phone calls into 16 different languages, breaking down language barriers and facilitating seamless communication among athletes from diverse backgrounds.

Another innovative feature is the Interpreter, which instantly translates live conversations, allowing athletes to engage in face-to-face interactions with ease. The Composer feature takes things a step further by analyzing the tone of an athlete’s past emails and social media posts, helping them draft new content that effectively captures their excitement and emotions during the competition.

Exclusive Access and Premium Design

The Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition will be available exclusively to Olympic and Paralympic athletes starting July 18, 2024. While the device is not for sale to the general public, it will be showcased at various Samsung locations, including the iconic Champs-Elysees 125 in Paris, starting July 12, 2024. This exclusive availability adds to the device’s allure and highlights Samsung’s commitment to supporting the athlete community.

In addition to its innovative features, the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition features a striking yellow colorway, with the Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos emblazoned in gold, making it a visually stunning and instantly recognizable device. The smartphone also comes with an exclusive Flipsuit Case designed by luxury brand Berluti, crafted from premium Venezia leather with a unique patina that adds a touch of sophistication and style.

Empowering Athletes with Cutting-Edge Technology

Beyond its AI-powered features, the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition offers a range of additional tools designed to enhance the athlete experience. The device comes pre-loaded with essential apps such as Athlete 365, Olympic Shop, Paris 2024, Transport Accred App, and the IOC hotline, ensuring that athletes have quick and easy access to all the information and resources they need throughout the Games.

The smartphone also includes the Samsung Wallet, which provides athletes with an in-app pass for free beverages and an unlimited public transport access card, making it easier for them to navigate the host city and stay refreshed during their busy schedules. Interactive apps like PinQuest, Galaxy Experience, Olympic Go!, and Galaxy Skateboard add an element of fun and engagement, allowing athletes to unwind and connect with their peers in a unique and entertaining way.

A Glimpse into the Future of Mobile Technology

The Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition not only serves as a powerful tool for athletes but also offers a glimpse into the future of mobile technology. The integration of advanced AI features and exclusive apps showcases how smartphones can be leveraged to enhance communication, productivity, and creativity in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Moreover, Samsung’s dedication to supporting the athlete community through this innovative device highlights the potential for technology to create meaningful connections, capture lifelong memories, and empower individuals to perform at their best on the world stage. As the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games approach, the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition is poised to be a catalyst, setting a new standard for how technology can enhance the athlete experience and inspire greatness.

Source Samsung



