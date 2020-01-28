Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to launch in four colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to go on sale on the 14th of February and now we have more information about the device.

According to a recent report the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in a choice of four different colors at launch.

The four colors for the handset will include Silver, Black, Gold and Purple, there may be other colors in the future which may include white.

The handset will come with a a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855 mobile processor.

The handset will be made official at a Samsung Unpacked press event on the 11th of February, this is the event where Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals