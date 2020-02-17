Samsung Galaxy Z Flip screen replacement to cost $499

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s second folding display smartphone, the handset launched last week at the Samsung Unpacked press event and it has already gone on sale.

The display on the Galaxy Z Flip is a folding glass display, we saw how durable it was in a video earlier and now we have details on how much it will cost to replace the display.

If you damage the main folding display on your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip then it will cost you $499 in the US to replace it. Things will be lightly more expensive in Samsung’s home country of South Korea where a new display will cot 753,000 won, this is about $640 at the current exchange rate.

If you need to replace the secondary display this is a bit more reasonable, a replacement for this one will cost you $149. If you need to replace the rear glass panel on the handset that that will cost $99.

Source Sammobile

