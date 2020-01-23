Samsung Galaxy Z Flip name confirmed

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip name for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has been confirmed, as the handset recently received a certification with the name.

We have already seen some leaked photos of the handset,the device has now received certification in Indonesia with the Z Flip name, so this is pretty good confirmation that this is what the handset will launch as.

The device is rumored to come with a6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED display and it will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, as yet there are no details on how much RAM it will have. It is rumored to come with up to 256GB of storage.

The handset will come with a 3500 mAh battery and it is also expected to feature a 12 megapixel camera and it will come with Android 10. The device will be made official along with the Samsung Galaxy S20 at Samsung press event next month.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals