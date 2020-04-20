Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 5G land on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is now available with Vodafone in the UK, the handset is available on a range of contracts with the carrier.

Vodafone have also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G is also available on their contracts, you can see some of these below.

Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 5G contracts:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: – £93 per month (£49 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and £99 per month (£229 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G – givesusers unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited – £88 per month (£49 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and £94 per month (£399 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G – offersspeeds of up to 10 Mbps. Makes it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite – £84 per month (£99 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and £90 per month (£479 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G – offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 5G over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

