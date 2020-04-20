Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 5G land on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is now available with Vodafone in the UK, the handset is available on a range of contracts with the carrier.
Vodafone have also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G is also available on their contracts, you can see some of these below.
Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 5G contracts:
- Vodafone Unlimited Max: – £93 per month (£49 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and £99 per month (£229 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G – givesusers unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.
- Vodafone Unlimited – £88 per month (£49 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and £94 per month (£399 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G – offersspeeds of up to 10 Mbps. Makes it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.
- Vodafone Unlimited Lite – £84 per month (£99 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and £90 per month (£479 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G – offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.
You can find out more details about the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 5G over at Vodafone at the link below.
Source Vodafone