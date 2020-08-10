Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G now shipping in the USA

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G was made official last month and now the handset has started shipping in the USA.

The device as made available to pre-order at the end of June and it is available unlocked and with T-Mobile and AT&T.

As a reminder the device comes with a 6.7 inch folding display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. It also has a smaller 1.1 inch Super AMLOLED display with 300 x 112 pixels.

The device feature a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and a 3300 mAh battery.

On the rear of the handset there are dual 12 megapixel cameras and on the front of the device there is a single 10 megapixel camera.

Source Android Community

