Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G visits NBTC

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be launching at Samsung’s press event next month, the handset recently appeared on some benchmarks.

Now the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has appeared at the NBTC and Samsung’s new S Pen pro has also been spotted at Indonesia Telecom.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.7 inch folding display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080, there will also be a 1.9 inch external display.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor from Qualcomm. It will also come with 8GB of RAM and there may also be other RAM options available for the handset at launch.

There will be a range of cameras on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone which will include a 12 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos, on the front there will be a 10 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Samsung are holding their Samsung Unpacked press event on the 11th of August, they will also be be announcing the Galaxy Fold 3 smartphone at this event. We may also see some other Samsung devices at the event. As soon as we get some more details on exactly what Samsung has planned for next months event, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

